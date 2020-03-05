MMA fans are counting down to UFC 248, when two of the newest champions in the promotion defend their titles for the first time. While a big screen is always an appealing option for events like this, fans also want to see these matches on their mobile devices too. Here's how to watch UFC 248 on iPhones and iPads, featuring Adesanya vs. Romero in the ESPN app.

UFC 248 is the latest major MMA event from the biggest promotion in the sport. UFC 248 will broadcast live on Saturday, March 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Early Prelims come first at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+. At 8 p.m., the Prelims are exclusively on ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, headlined by Adesanya vs. Romero.

UFC 248 will be a split-broadcast event so it will have separate fight cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 248 on iPhone and iPad

You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you'll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app. There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you also want to watch the UFC 248 Prelims, you'll need credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel.

Learn how to watch UFC 248 Pay-Per-View with Adesanya vs. Romero

You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to follow this link to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store. Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do) you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.