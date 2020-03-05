MMA fans are counting down to UFC 248, when two of the newest champions in the promotion defend their titles for the first time. While a big screen is always an appealing option for events like this, fans also want to see these matches on their mobile devices too. Here's how to watch UFC 248 on iPhones and iPads, featuring Adesanya vs. Romero in the ESPN app.
UFC 248 is the latest major MMA event from the biggest promotion in the sport. UFC 248 will broadcast live on Saturday, March 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Early Prelims come first at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+. At 8 p.m., the Prelims are exclusively on ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, headlined by Adesanya vs. Romero.
UFC 248 will be a split-broadcast event so it will have separate fight cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.
How to watch UFC 248 on iPhone and iPad
You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you'll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app. There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you also want to watch the UFC 248 Prelims, you'll need credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel.
Learn how to watch UFC 248 Pay-Per-View with Adesanya vs. Romero
You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to follow this link to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store. Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do) you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.
You'll have the option the first time you open the app to Log In, which gives you the chance to enter your ESPN account or Live TV streaming service credentials. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time.
Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 248 on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 248 programs, including the Early Prelims, Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 248 area in the ESPN+ section.
How much will UFC 248 Pay Per View cost?
Are you new to ESPN+? Get a special offer of UFC 248 PPV and a year of ESPN+ for only $84.98.
Already a monthly ESPN+ subscriber? Upgrade to an annual plan to bundle UFC 248 PPV and a year of ESPN+ for only $84.98.
If you subscribe to ESPN+ or get ESPN+ through the Disney+ bundle, you can choose to purchase UFC 248 PPV alone for only $64.99.
How to stream UFC 248 even if you're outside the United States
You could be excited for UFC 248 but worried you won't get to watch because you'll be on holiday abroad this weekend. Streaming U.S. based sports like the UFC live can often be limited if you're outside of the country. That's because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. However, your streaming subscriptions don't have to lose their value.
One way to get things working like you are used to is by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.
VPN plus UFC
ExpressVPN
Pack UFC 248 to go as you travel the world.
ExpressVPN has everything expected for a quality VPN, including several plans at different prices. Plus it has apps for all major platforms, router level support, and servers in 94 countries.
Watch UFC 248
You can order the UFC 248 Adesanya vs. Romero Pay-Per-View today. New ESPN+ subscribers pay $84.98 for this pay-per-view and 1 year of ESPN+. Existing subscribers can pay just $64.99 for just the event, or $84.98 to upgrade from monthly to a 1 year subscription with the event. At either price you will get an exciting night of top fights including Adesanya vs. Romero.
UFC 248 Rocks the Octagon
ESPN+ UFC Pay-Per-View
Adesanya vs. Romero is bringing the Middleweight Madness exclusively on UFC 248.
ESPN+ has major UFC events on the regular, including this Pay-Per-View event. UFC 248 has two title matches, including Adesanya vs. Romero. You can also get a year of live sports on ESPN+ if you choose the bundle.
