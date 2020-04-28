If you have an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV and are having a difficult time watching Hulu this morning — as in it's impossible — you're not alone. The app apparently is crashing just as soon as it opens, which we've confirmed on our end.

The problem appears to be contained to Apple's devices. We've tested without issue on a Google Pixel 4XL, a TCL 6-Series Roku TV, and on the web — all of which worked as advertised. Xbox and Android TV (an NVIDIA Shield) are fine, too. An iPhone 11 Pro, iPad and Apple TV 4K all are crashing, however.

Similar reports have been flooding the /r/hulu subreddit, with some users saying non-iOS devices were affected earlier in the day. Down Detector is noting the outage as well.

But, really, all you have to do is open the app and watch it close to see that something's wrong.

We've reached out to Hulu to see what's up and will update with any comment.