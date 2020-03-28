We're usually the biggest supporters of the cordcutting lifestyle, though with the current pandemic the world has on its hands, now is one of the worst times to not have access to a live news channel on your television at home. Updates are coming every few hours, and with how quickly information is changing, it's so important to have the most up-to-date info on the virus.

Hulu is helping its current subscribers out by offering a live stream of ABC News for free. Access is open for all subscribers, so whether you're on a Limited Commercials, No Commercials, or a Hulu with Live TV plan, you'll be able to watch ABC News at any time of the day. This 24/7 livestream of the channel can be found by navigating to the Hulu Picks section at Hulu.