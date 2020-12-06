Apple doesn't make a red MacBook Air and wow is that a mistake. Something made clear by this gorgeous (PRODUCT) RED MacBook Air concept.

Posted to Reddit by u/17parkc, this concept shows us the iconic MacBook Air shape with the equally iconic (PRODUCT) RED color splashed all over it. We even get the (PRODUCT) RED branding below the traditional Apple logo on the lid as well. And now I don't think I'll be able to buy another computer until it's sold in bright red.

Ever.

There have, of course, been (PRODUCT) RED computers before but they involved Microsoft and Dell and, as you'd expect, looked horrific.