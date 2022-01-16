This week on the iMore Show, we ring in 2022 with news, rumors, and a healthy dose of speculation.
- Kuo: iPhone 14 gaining a 48-megapixel camera, 2023 iPhone going periscope | iMore
- Second analyst backs up claims that iPhone 15 will get a periscope camera for improved zoom capabilities | iMore
- Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 will gain lossless audio support, new charging case | iMore
- Apple reportedly set to ship its AR/VR headset with three screens, not two | iMore
- Report: 2022 iPhone SE set to gain 5G, spec bump but no new design | iMore
- Leaker: 'Too many compromises' for foldable iPhone, but work is ongoing | iMore
- Leaker backs up claims iPhone 14 Pro will ditch the notch for a hole-punch camera | iMore
- iMore's Best of CES 2022 | iMore
- Latest iPhone 14 Pro pill-shaped camera mockup looks as hot as expected | iMore
- iPhone 14 Pro's pill-shaped camera hole might have a circular one for company | iMore
- We might wait until 2024 for iPhone's notches and holes to go for good | iMore
- An OLED iPad could arrive in 2024 powered by Samsung | iMore
- Apple's AR/VR headset could be delayed to 2023 due to heat issues | iMore
- iPhone SE 3 renders, based on claimed leaked CAD images, show iPhone XR design | iMore
- Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?
