Today on the iMore Show, Karen, Luke, and Stephen talk about all the new Apple products that just launched today! Plus, they take you on a tour of their iPad Home screens.
Links
- iPad Air 5 review: Pro performance without the price tag | iMore
- Kuo: Apple's iPhone 14 won't get a new chip but the Pro models will use A16 | iMore
- Rumor: September Mac Pro to feature two connected M1 Ultra chips | iMore
- New claimed iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders reveal design we weren't expecting | iMore
- iPhone 14 to lose the notch, features titanium design, says Jon Prosser | iMore
- Don't expect a new Mac mini redesign in 2023, says Ming-Chi Kuo | iMore
- Kuo: New Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac mini all delayed until 2023 | iMore
- Apple's new Studio Display met with mixed reviews | iMore
- Mac Studio reviews, unboxings have arrived! | iMore
