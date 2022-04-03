This week, Karen, Luke, and Steven are joined by Rene Ritchie and dive into the Mac Studio, Studio Display, M1 Ultra chip, and more! Plus, the gang talks about their favorite Shortcuts and Automations they use in their everyday life.
- New York Mets are the first team on Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball, schedule released | iMore
- Apple reportedly slashing iPhone SE production as unsold devices pile up | iMore
- Kuo: Under-display Touch ID on iPhone delayed until 2025 | iMore
- Apple to re-release 'CODA' in theaters following Oscars win | iMore
- Report: Apple might finally be ready to kill off its Apple Watch Series 3 | iMore
- Kuo: Apple 'actively testing' 9-inch foldable device, predicts 2025 launch | iMore
- iPhone SE (2022) review: Teaching an old dog new tricks | iMore
- Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win an incredible piece of iPhone artwork from Grid Studio | iMore
- How to automatically change your Apple Watch face by time or location with Shortcuts | iMore
- Keeper Security: Remove the Pain of Remembering Passwords. Securely store your passwords with Keeper and never worry about remembering them again. Start your free trial at www.get-keeper.com.
