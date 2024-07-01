Hurry! Both M4 iPad Pro models are at new low prices before Prime Day has even started!
Save $100 on the 13-inch model already.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 starts on July 16, but that hasn’t stopped Apple’s latest M4 iPad Pro tablets falling to their lowest-ever price. Released in May, these new iPads feature the brand new M4 Apple silicon chip, an Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, and a much thinner design. With iPadOS 18 coming later this year, you could take advantage of this deal and reap the benefits of what this new software update will bring, such as Apple Intelligence and a brand-new Calculator app!
With both the 11-inch model at $71 off and the 13-inch model at $101 off, the time could be now to look into one of the best iPads currently available. Granted, if you want a smaller iPad with less of bells and whistles, there are plenty of Prime Day iPad deals you can grab right now. But if you want an iPad that’s currently the best in the tablet’s lineup at its lowest-ever price, we recommend looking at the following deals...
Go Pro for less
iPad Pro M4 11-inch | $999 $928 at Amazon
The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro is the most powerful tablet Apple has ever made which you can pick up right now with 256GB storage — all for $71 off at Amazon.
Price check: $999 at Best Buy | $999 at B&H Photo | $999 at Apple
iPad Pro M4 13-inch | $1,299 $1,198 at Amazon
Amazon is offering the larger 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with $101 off, an already fantastic saving to take advantage of before Prime Day begins later this month.
Price check: $1299 at Best Buy | $1299 at B&H Photo | $1299 at Apple
If you’ve owned an iPad in the past or currently have a recent model, it may be worth looking into an upgrade to one of these M4 models, especially if you use your iPad for creative purposes. With support for the Apple Pencil Pro, now could be a perfect time to look into this drawing stylus as well.
However, keep in mind that this may be the beginning of some great iPad savings, as well as other Prime Day Apple deals before the event officially starts on July 16.
