Hurry! Both M4 iPad Pro models are at new low prices before Prime Day has even started!

Amazon Prime Day 2024 starts on July 16, but that hasn’t stopped Apple’s latest M4 iPad Pro tablets falling to their lowest-ever price. Released in May, these new iPads feature the brand new M4 Apple silicon chip, an Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, and a much thinner design. With iPadOS 18 coming later this year, you could take advantage of this deal and reap the benefits of what this new software update will bring, such as Apple Intelligence and a brand-new Calculator app!

With both the 11-inch model at $71 off and the 13-inch model at $101 off, the time could be now to look into one of the best iPads currently available. Granted, if you want a smaller iPad with less of bells and whistles, there are plenty of Prime Day iPad deals you can grab right now. But if you want an iPad that’s currently the best in the tablet’s lineup at its lowest-ever price, we recommend looking at the following deals...

Go Pro for less

If you’ve owned an iPad in the past or currently have a recent model, it may be worth looking into an upgrade to one of these M4 models, especially if you use your iPad for creative purposes. With support for the Apple Pencil Pro , now could be a perfect time to look into this drawing stylus as well.