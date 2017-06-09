When is iPhone 8 being released? What will the specs be? Will it have special features? Here's everything we know! iPhone 8 — iPhone X — whatever Apple ends up calling the next and "tenth anniversary" iPhone, it's expected next fall, and with a new design and new set of features. But what will they be? This article is continuously updated to include the latest news and rumors. Bookmark it, save it, share it, and check back often! May 26, 2017: Score one more rumor for Touch ID beneath the screen Rumors have been going back and forth over where exactly Apple will put Touch ID in iPhone 8. Everyone wants it under the front glass, embedded in the display, but the tech is hard enough other rumors suggest Apple might have to settle for the back or lose it entirely. Now, randomly accurate rumor site Digitimes adds one to the gossip pile for the front: Apple will use an optical fingerprint sensor to enable authentication directly on the screen, said the report. Additionally, the new iPhone devices will also come with invisible infrared image sensors to enhance the functionality of high-pixel camera and to enable AR applications. The information is credited to TSMC, one of Apple's frequent chip fabricators. Weigh it as you will. May 5, 2017: This is what one leaker claims iPhone 8 might look like Rendered images and videos, claimed to be based on CAD designs of an iPhone 8 prototype leaked from the factory, have been posted online by Gear India

The site hedges heavily but seems to believe this is close to what Apple will ship. Apple has been testing out several prototype designs for the iPhone 8. For the same reason, at this time, we are not in a position to confirm if the renders showcased above indeed belong to the final design that was selected by Apple. That said, there are chances that the final design of the iPhone 8 will closely match the renders shown above with minor differences. The model you see in the renders measure roughly 143.5 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (8.9mm with back camera bump). There is also some confusion at this point regarding the positioning of the sensors and the camera lenses on the front fascia.

Given the seemingly conflicting rumors, along with the lack of parts leaks from the supply chain, some believe Apple hasn't yet come to a final design decision or begun manufacturing ramp up. Whatever the reason, we should learn more as fall approaches.

What will the next iPhone be called? If Apple sticks to the same pattern the company has been using since 2010, the 2016 iPhone 7 will be followed by the 2017 iPhone 7s, but given that 2017 is the iPhone's 10th anniversary, we may get something entirely different. iPhone 8? iPhone Edition? iPhone X?! iPhone : 2007

