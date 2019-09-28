Local reports in India are suggesting an enourmous uptake of Apple's brand new iPhones. Gadgets 360 described the atmosphere as "reminiscent of the arrival of the iPhone 6 and 7 series in the country in 2014 and 2015.

Pre-ordered phones were made available for collection at 6pm on Friday evening, with reports suggesting that at some stores, such as Pacific Mall in West Delhi, people were queuing up as early as 12 noon to get their phones.

Tarun Pathak of Counterpoint research stated:

"Looks like Apple iPhone 11 pricing strategy is going down well for the consumers. Additionally, the offers on top of it from the financial/retail partners make it a great buy for users looking to upgrade...We won't be surprised if Apple hit its record festive season sales in India driven by iPhone 11 and XR."

Another analyst Prabhu Ram claimed: "With the iPhone 11 and its higher-priced variants, what Apple has been able to achieve is to bring forth a wholesome value proposition for iPhone users seeking to upgrade: a device that delivers overwhelming well, not merely on the price front, but also on the features itself, whether it be the excellent camera capabilities or the terrific battery life

So it looks like the strength of this year's upgrade from Apple, coupled with several deal-sweeteners from retailers is making the new phones immensely popular. One such deal is Amazon's Great Indian Festival, where you can pick up an iPhone XR for just ₹39,999 ($560).