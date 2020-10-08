What you need to know
- Disney+ is suffering from an outage.
- People can't watch any Disney+ content right now.
- The Disney+ website is also unavailable.
Don't worry, it isn't just you. Some people can't access Disney+ on any device right now, with the website also unavailable.
A quick check of Down Detector shows a swift spike in the number of reports of issues relating to Disney+ and I haven't been able to access anything for the last 15 minutes or so. However, some people are able to get their Mickey Mouse fix so your mileage may vary.
At the time of writing, nobody at Disney+ has acknowledged any issue.
Hopefully whatever is happening is shortlived and we'll all be settling down to watch our favorite Avengers movie before too long.
