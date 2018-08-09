There's absolutely nothing wrong with being an audiophile. We should all want good audio. But we also know that the price of audio can increase exponentially as quality improves. And so there's also nothing wrong with just wanting some decent audio.

Sound bars are a great way to pipe audio out of your home entertainment system. And they can get pricey, too, as they add features and include better specs.

But they don't have to. Sometimes a basic sound bar is all you need. And the Vizio SB362An-F6 turns out to be an excellent sound bar for the price, hovering just under $100.

This is a no-frills sound bar. It's got an optical input, and a 3.5mm aux input, and that's it. No HDMI. No internet connectivity. And exactly zero hassle. It just works, and it sounds pretty darn good for $100. Certainly better than other sound bars we've used at that price point.

This one's definitely worth a look, whether you use Android TV, Apple TV, an Xbox or even an Amazon Fire TV. It'll be hard to beat it for the money.

