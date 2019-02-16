Today only, Woot is offering up to $200 off JBL's Bar Soundbar Systems. You can take your pick between the 4K Ultra HD 5.1 Channel Soundbar for $499.99 or the 3.1 Home Theater Starter System that's currently $100 less, though you don't have much more time to make a decision. Shipping is free at Woot for Amazon Prime members and $5 for everyone else.

JBL's Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar comes with two True Wireless Surround Speakers and a subwoofer to pack a punch in your home theater's audio. Though it normally sells for $700, today's sale saves you $200 by bringing it down to $499.99. The two speakers can actually be attached or detached from the main soundbar as needed, offering a bit more versatility than other options. It also incorporates Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II, and DTS for enhanced audio.

The JBL Bar 5.1 is certainly still a pricey option, which is where the JBL Bar 3.1 comes into play. It doesn't come with the detachable speakers, but you will recieve a 10-inch subwoofer with its purchase. Today's price of $399.99 saves you $100 off its regular cost, and it's suitable for use with 4K devices too.

These deals don't have much longer before they expire, so don't miss your chance! They could sell out early too, so head to Woot and take your pick now if you're interested.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.