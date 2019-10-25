What you need to know
- "Earth to Ned" is a comedy talk show featuring puppets.
- Disney+ finally arrives on November 12.
- The launch date for the series hasn't been announced.
A puppet talk show from Jim Henson Co. is set to arrive on Disney+, the Mouse House's upcoming premium streaming service. The half-hour comedy "Earth to Ned" will feature an alien and his lieutenant that interviews celebrity guests, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
According to Disney+,"the comedy follows Ned, a blue-skinned alien, and his lieutenant Cornelius, who were sent to scout Earth for an eventual invasion — but instead became obsessed with popular culture. Now they host a talk show, broadcast from the bridge of their spaceship hidden deep underground, where they interview our most precious commodity — celebrities — to talk about Ned's current pop culture obsessions. Ned will be bringing real-life celebrity guests to his ship from across the known universe and interviewing them, late-night talk show style, in hopes of producing the ultimate talk show — making Ned a celebrity and putting him further off-mission. And the more Ned learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes."
"Earth to Ned" is being produced by the Jim Henson Co. and Marwar Junction Productions. Jim Henson Co. chairman Brian Henson and head of development and production Vince Raisa exec produce alongside Marwar's Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley.
Disney+ arrives on November 12 across various platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, and Apple TV. It launches at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Verizon Wireless unlimited customers will get a year of Disney+ for free.
When launched, Disney+ will feature thousands of hours of library programming from Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm, plus new scripted television series, including ones set in the Star Wars and Avengers universes.
