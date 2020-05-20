The rumors were true. An actual, honest-to-go Justice League Snyder Cut will actually see the light of day. Zack Snyder — director of the original Man of Steel and who first helmed Justice League before having to hand off post-production due to the death of his daughter — confirmed as much today in the middle of a live commentary he was doing with Henry Cavill.

And you'll be able to watch it some time in 2021, on HBO Max.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality," Snyder said in a press release.

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut meme has been a thing since Justice League tanked hard in theaters. The movie shifted quite a bit, apparently, and thus the faithful demanded that Snyder to a chance to finish what he started.

Whether that would have happened without HBO Max — which is the new streaming service that encompasses much of the WarnerMedia empire and is looking to compete against the likes of Disney+ and Apple TV+ — is anyone's guess. In reality? It's probably a combination of that, and the fandom.

And WarnerMedia exec Richard Greenblatt said as much.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Greenblatt said in the statement. "Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack's ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren't for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

HBO Max launches on May 27. It'll include all the legacy HBO bits, as well as content from across WarnerMedia, including TBS, TNT, Comedy Central, CNN, TCM, Adult Swim and more. It'll cost $14.99 a month — same as the legacy HBO — and a good number of current HBO subscribers will be switched over for free.