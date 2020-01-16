What you need to know
- For one weekend only, Latios and Latias will return to Legendary Raids.
- This event will run from January 24 through January 27, 2020.
- The Eon Duo Legendary Pokémon will be in Five Star Raids, but may be sharing the spotlight.
Today, Niantic announced that the Legendary Eon Duo, Latios and Latias will be returning to Pokémon Go. For one weekend only, Latios and Latias will be available in Legendary Raids around the globe. The weekend will begin at 1 PM PST on Friday, January 24, 2020 and will end at 1 PM PST the following Monday, January 27. The announcement did not specify if the Eon Duo would be completely taking over Five Star Raids, or if they will be sharing the spotlight with the current Legendary Raid Boss, Heatran, nor did it specify if Legendary Raids would be happening more frequently, but there should still be ample opportunity for Trainers to catch the pair.
Latios and Latias are a Legendary pair of Dragon and Psychic type Pokémon. They are weak against other Dragon type Pokémon, as well as Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Bug, and Dark type Pokémon. For tips on how to beat this duo, check out our Latios and Latias guide. Also be sure to check out our many other Pokémon Go guides to take your game to the next level.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's A14 CPU could be comparable in performance to some MacBook Pros
Apple's iPhone 12 will likely ship with the A14 processor beating at its heart. And it's going to be super fast according to one report.
A Smash Direct on January 16 has brought a newcomer!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Got a Wyze camera with people detection? Not anymore you don't!
Following Apple's acquisition of Seattle AI company Xnor.ai, the company's people detection software is no longer available on Wyze cameras.
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.