Today, Niantic announced that the Legendary Eon Duo, Latios and Latias will be returning to Pokémon Go. For one weekend only, Latios and Latias will be available in Legendary Raids around the globe. The weekend will begin at 1 PM PST on Friday, January 24, 2020 and will end at 1 PM PST the following Monday, January 27. The announcement did not specify if the Eon Duo would be completely taking over Five Star Raids, or if they will be sharing the spotlight with the current Legendary Raid Boss, Heatran, nor did it specify if Legendary Raids would be happening more frequently, but there should still be ample opportunity for Trainers to catch the pair.

Latios and Latias are a Legendary pair of Dragon and Psychic type Pokémon. They are weak against other Dragon type Pokémon, as well as Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Bug, and Dark type Pokémon. For tips on how to beat this duo, check out our Latios and Latias guide. Also be sure to check out our many other Pokémon Go guides to take your game to the next level.