WithAirPlay 2, LG 2019 AI TV owners can effortlessly stream content – includingDolby Vision titles – from iPhone, iPad and Mac straight to their TV sets. Users can stream their favorite movies and television shows from the Apple TV app and other video apps as well as view photos directly on their LGAI TVs.

Users can also play Apple Podcasts, Apple Music and music from their library or other streaming services through their LG AI TV and other AirPlay2-compatible speakers in their home at the same time – all in sync.