What you need to know
- LG is rolling out support of HomeKit and AirPlay 2 for more of its 2019 TV lineup.
- The latest ones to get support are the OLED and NanoCell 4K TVs.
- This continues to bring Apple's services to more TVs.
LG is continuing to add HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to more of its 2019 TV line-up. The latest TVs to get support include select OLED and NanoCell 4K UHD TVs with ThinQ AI capability.
WithAirPlay 2, LG 2019 AI TV owners can effortlessly stream content – includingDolby Vision titles – from iPhone, iPad and Mac straight to their TV sets. Users can stream their favorite movies and television shows from the Apple TV app and other video apps as well as view photos directly on their LGAI TVs.
Users can also play Apple Podcasts, Apple Music and music from their library or other streaming services through their LG AI TV and other AirPlay2-compatible speakers in their home at the same time – all in sync.
LG announced the roll out in a press release. Additionally, the addition of HomeKit enables users to access the TV via the Home app or Siri through their apple devices be it an iPhone, iPad or HomePod.
LG stated that the rest of its 2019 TV lineup will get support later in the year. Owners of the OLED and NanoCell 4K TVs should see the update show up any time now.