LG has announced new models for its 8K TV lineup, which will debut at CES 2020 next week, January 7-10.

The diverse 2020 lineup includes premium 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs (models 88/77 OLED ZX) and advanced LG NanoCell TVs (models 75/65 Nano99, 75/65 Nano97, 75/65 Nano95), with every model exceeding the industry's official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with trusted independent labs such as TÜV Rheinland validating that LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and LG 8K NanoCell TV exceed this definition.*

8K viewing is powered in part by HDMI and USB inputs, and support for codecs such as HEVC, VP9, and AV1. They also support 8K content streaming at 60FPS and can deliver the same over HDMI:

LG's latest 8K TVs also feature upgraded performance thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. By leveraging deep learning technology, the 2020 lineup delivers optimized picture and sound quality for all types of content through AI-based 8K upscaling. Based on an intelligent deep learning network, AI 8K Upscaling delivers vivid and accurate 8K images by analyzing the content and applying Quad Step Noise Reduction and frequency-based Sharpness Enhancer to increase lower resolution content to near 8K perfection.

Not only do LG 8K TVs deliver Real 8K, they are also future-proofed to provide customers peace of mind with multiple ways to enjoy the Real 8K experience. The new models offer the capability to play native 8K content thanks to support of the widest selection of 8K content sources from HDMI and USB digital inputs, including codecs such as HEVC, VP9 and AV1, the latter being backed by major streaming providers including YouTube. LG's 8K TVs will support 8K content streaming at a rapid 60FPS and are certified to deliver 8K 60P over HDMI.

They also feature next-gen (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processors, with deep learning technology to optimize sound and picture quality when upscaling to 8K using AI. The processor can recognize faces and text on screen to fine-tune and sharpen the picture accordingly.

They also feature strong integration for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Future compatibility for Amazon Alexa Premium Far-Field Voice is also in the pipeline.

Of the launch, LG president Park Hyoung-sei said:

"LG is deeply committed to providing consumers with an outstanding viewing experience... With LG 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs, customers can know they are getting future-proofed products that will deliver mesmerizing picture quality regardless of the format."

LG's newest 8K TVs will be on display at CES 2020, January 7-10 in Las Vegas!

