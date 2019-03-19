As well as making larger SSDs less expensive in its portable Macs, Apple has also reduced the price of SSD and RAM upgrades in its Mac mini .

Alongside updating the whole line on iMac models today, Apple has quietly reduced the price of the SSD upgrades across its MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup, as spotted by MacRumors . Now, updating to a 2TB or 4TB SSD in a 13-inch or 15-inch MacBook Pro is more affordable to the tune of up to $400 and selecting the 1.5TB storage option for your MacBook Air is $100 less than previously.

Upgrading to a 2TB SSD on either the 13-inch or 15-inch MacBook Pro is now $200 less than before. Depending on the spec of the machine you opt for, this upgrade will now cost $1,000 or $1,200. Bumping the storage of your built-to-order 15-inch MacBook Pro up to 4TB is now $400 less at $2,800 to $3,000.

For the 2018 MacBook Air, a 1.5TB SSD upgrade now incurs a $900 or $1,100 surcharge — $100 off. If you upgrade the SSD in your 2018 Mac mini to 2TB, you'll pay $200 less than yesterday's price. No other SSD configurations have changed in price.

Interestingly, Apple has also taken this opportunity to adjust its RAM pricing in the Mac Pro. While we know a new version is on the way, you can now add the 64GB RAM upgrade in the 2013 Mac Pro for $800. Prior to today's update, it was $1,200. Other configurations remain unchanged.

Apple's current crop of MacBook models are not designed to be upgraded by the user post-purchase, so it's wise to get as much storage as you need and can afford when you buy the machine. Today's changes make it more affordable to spec-up your Mac laptop which is sure to please those in the market for one. These upgrades still add to the cost of the machine considerably, so it may be worth considering external SSD storage if you don't need all that space all the time.

Part prices and availability do affect Apple's decision-making when it comes to product price tags. It's not all that unusual for the company to adjust its prices mid-cycle to reflect market changes.

The prices do not seem to be available at third-party retailers like B&H just yet and are only available at Apple.

