After months of teasing, Niantic has finally announced Mega Evolution for Pokémon Go! This new type of evolution was first introduced in the Gen VI Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Games. It is a temporary evolution that gives a big stat boost to specific species of Pokémon. Unlike in the core game, Mega Evolution in Pokémon Go requires Mega Energy, a special new resource gained by completing Mega Raids. The faster you complete a Mega Raid, the more Mega Energy granted. Mega Raids will not reward players with the chance to catch to Pokémon being battled, but rather grant players a select amount of Mega Energy that can be used to Mega Evolve select Pokémon species.

While Mega Evolution is a temporary state, it will carry over beyond a single battle in Pokémon Go, allowing for your Mega Evolved Pokémon to join you on a Buddy Adventure, battle in Raids and Gyms, and take on Team GO Rocket and even PVP Battles. Currently, Mega Evolved Pokémon cannot participate in the Pokémon Go Battle League.

To celebrate this new feature, a Mega Bracelet avatar item is now available in the shop and the new Special Research line, A Mega Discovery is now available. Additionally, a Mega Evolution Event will be coming in September 2020.