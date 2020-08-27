What you need to know
- Mega Evolution, a new feature for Pokémon Go that Niantic has been teasing for months, is finally here.
- Species of Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving will be gradually added to this new feature.
- There is a Special Research line for Mega Evolution now and a Mega Evolution Event is coming in September 2020.
After months of teasing, Niantic has finally announced Mega Evolution for Pokémon Go! This new type of evolution was first introduced in the Gen VI Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Games. It is a temporary evolution that gives a big stat boost to specific species of Pokémon. Unlike in the core game, Mega Evolution in Pokémon Go requires Mega Energy, a special new resource gained by completing Mega Raids. The faster you complete a Mega Raid, the more Mega Energy granted. Mega Raids will not reward players with the chance to catch to Pokémon being battled, but rather grant players a select amount of Mega Energy that can be used to Mega Evolve select Pokémon species.
While Mega Evolution is a temporary state, it will carry over beyond a single battle in Pokémon Go, allowing for your Mega Evolved Pokémon to join you on a Buddy Adventure, battle in Raids and Gyms, and take on Team GO Rocket and even PVP Battles. Currently, Mega Evolved Pokémon cannot participate in the Pokémon Go Battle League.
To celebrate this new feature, a Mega Bracelet avatar item is now available in the shop and the new Special Research line, A Mega Discovery is now available. Additionally, a Mega Evolution Event will be coming in September 2020.
- From Tuesday, September 1 to Monday, September 7, 2020, Trainers are challenged to complete as many Mega Raids as possible.
- From Friday, September 11 to Thursday, September 17, 2020, Trainers are challenged to take part in Gym battles, Team GO Rocket battles, and Trainer Battles with Mega Evolved Pokémon.
- From Tuesday, September 22 to Monday, September 28, 2020, Trainers are challenged to become buddies with Mega Evolved Pokémon, take snapshots, and share them on social media using #GOsnapshot.
Additionally, Raids have been consolodated into One Star Raids, Three Star Raids, Five Star Raids, and Mega Raids. This will make catching Pokémon previously featured in Two and Four Star Raids easier and provide even more rewards for One Star Raids and Three Star Raids.
Are you excited to finally be able to Mega Evolve your Pokémon? Which Mega Evolution is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
