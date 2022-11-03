Best Apple TV Plus movies: Five must-watch flicks you just can't miss

Apple TV Plus has a growing library of original films, some of which have been honored with prestigious awards such as the Oscar Award for Best Picture. The films cross over a number of genres so there’s something for everyone on Apple TV Plus. We’ve chosen some favorites for you to check out.

You'll get a free Apple TV Plus trial offer for three months when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, or Mac, and we encourage everyone to at least try the free trial. If you discover a great new film, or even if you don't, it's worth the time to check it out for free.

You can watch Apple TV Plus content on your Apple TV or any smart TV or streaming stick. In addition, you can watch on your best iPhone, best iPad, or best Mac.

For about $7 per month you’ll get access to all of these films (and many more) plus the best Apple TV Plus shows we've highlighted for you. You can also create a custom bundle with Apple One and get access to all of the Apple TV Plus content as well as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, and/or iCloud Plus. Here are the best Apple TV Plus movies for you to check out.

(Image credit: Apple)

CODA

No list of the best Apple TV Plus movies would be complete without this film. CODA won three Oscars, including Best Picture as well as Best Adapted Screenplay in 2022. This is a universally appealing film we would recommend to just about everyone. The main character of the film, Ruby, is a CODA, or child of Deaf adults. Ruby’s role in the family includes working on her family’s fishing boat before school and often serving as an interpreter for her Deaf parents and brother. She joins her high school’s choir and discovers she that she’s a gifted singer, but has to make the difficult choice whether to keep helping her family or pursue her own dreams. CODA made history in several ways: it’s the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to win Best Picture and actor Troy Kotsur (who plays Ruby’s father) is the first Deaf male actor to win an Oscar (Best Supporting Actor.) Additionally, CODA makes Apple TV Plus the first streaming service to win the Best Picture Oscar. CODA will get you right in the feels.

Watch CODA on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

Wolfwalkers

Pop some popcorn and put on the PG-rated animated Wolfwalkers, winner of five Annie Awards, for your next family movie night. The fantasy film takes place in ancient Ireland, where superstition and magic rule. The main character, Robyn, and her father are tasked with destroying the last of the wolves, for they are considered to be evil. While out exploring, Robyn meets a mysterious girl named Mebh, and is drawn into her enchanted world.

Watch Wolfwalkers on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

The Year Earth Changed

2020 is the year that changed the lives of everyone on earth. It was a difficult time, and in many ways, its effects still linger on. The Year Earth Changed, recipient of the Television Academy Honors, puts a positive spin on that time period, sharing stories of nature's triumph brought on by the changes in human behavior. You'll witness whales in Glacier Bay, capybara in South America suburbs, and birdsong returning to cities. David Attenborough narrates this uplifting documentary about nature's resilience.

Watch The Year Earth Changed on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Literature fanatics will love this haunting adaption of Shakespeare's Macbeth. Joel Cohen's bold take on the classic won't be for everyone, but Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are formidable talents that will keep you engaged from the first eerie moments of the film. In case you're not familiar with MacBeth, the plot revolves around a Scottish general who is told by three witches that he will be King of Scotland. Emboldened by his wife, Macbeth proceeds to kill the king and become the new king, but he devolves into madness.

Watch The Tragedy of Macbeth on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple )

Swan Song

Swan Song is a science fiction drama set in the near future. Mahershala Ali stars as Cameron, a man diagnosed with a terminal disease. He's offered an option that would shield his wife and son from grief: replacing himself with a carbon copy clone. He has to decide how far he will go and what he will sacrifice for love. This thought-provoking film will stick with you.

Watch Swan Song on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

The best Apple TV Plus movies

These are just a few of our favorites. But there are plenty of other great films for you to discover on Apple TV Plus, and more are being released regularly. We are looking forward to some of of Apple's new films, such as the star-studded Argylle.