The Soundcore Boom 2 "brings the volume and the bass for a bargain price" and just got a whole lot cheaper in the Prime Day sales

While I spend most of my audio listening time wrapped up in leather padded open backs or in front of calibrated stereo pairs, I have an immense soft spot for the kind of Bluetooth speaker that doesn't cost the earth and that pumps out about as much bass as is humanly possible. One of my favorite speakers in this vein is the Soundcore Boom 2 — and you can currently get one for $40 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

The speaker wasn't expensive to begin with — after all, I called it "big budget bass" in my review — but now it's even more affordable, coming in at just $89. That's an excellent price for a great little speaker, and makes for a super slick deal this Prime Day.

Party Hard

Soundcore Boom 2 | $129 $89 at Amazon The Boom 2 has everything you could want out of a party speaker — RGB flashing LEDs, loads of volume, and buckets of bass. This is a great saving on the speaker as well, for a great Prime Day deal.

If you're looking for a small speaker that won't break the bank but packs in loads of cool features, then the Boom 2 could be just what you're looking for. It's covered with LED lights that flash to whatever you play through it, and it goes much louder than you'd expect from just looking at. At this price, well under $100, you're getting a very solid speaker for an epic price. If you're about to head off to university for the next term, this is the speaker you're after.