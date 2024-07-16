These epic AirPods alternatives are all drastically reduced in the Prime Day sales — let me and my years of headphone testing show you why you should consider them

I make no secret about my love of headphones. I like ones that sit on your head and let all the noise out (deliberately), so that the soundstage is wider and so that everyone around me can hear what horrifically unsuitable piece of grim death metal I'm pumping into my earholes. I like the kind that jam directly into my lugs, their little silicon ear tips sealing even more unsuitable crushingly heavy tunes. I even like the ones that sit in between, not letting too much noise out, but not restricting how much of the outside noise I can hear. Look, I just really like headphones, ok?

To that end, I've tested a lot of headphones. I own a lot of headphones — and I know what you should be looking out for when you're looking to spend some money on a pair. Over Prime Day, there are some great opportunities to pick up some new headphones — whether you want in-ear ones, open-back ones (although, sadly, there are none on this list), or wireless over-ears.

Prime Day headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 | $399 $298 at Amazon The XM5 are Sony's latest flagship headphones, and this is their lowest price ever. That makes them a lot more affordable than ever before and gets you some excellent headphones for not very much. Interestingly, this deal makes them $100 less than the also reduced AirPods Max — and the carrying case here is much better.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | $348 $198 at Amazon Some could (and probably would argue) that the older flagship model of Sony's headphone line are actually better than the new one — the sound is better, the case more compact, and the headphones more comfortable, for example. They're also at their lowest price ever — and it's something of a steal.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 | $299 $157 at Amazon We love these in-ear buds, and they are so so close to half price here that it's painful. This is their lowest price ever as well, and would make for a spectacular gift for the music lover in your life — they don't have to know they where drastically reduced, do they?

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e | $399 $253 at Amazon Another monster discount and lowest price ever, this time on an incredible pair of over-ear headphones. This price makes them less than the XM5s, and you get some more luxury features thanks to that Bowers & Wilkins name — and they sound bloody excellent.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 | $279 $173 at Amazon What headphone list would be complete without a pair of Sennheisers somewhere along the line? These are the in-ear offering from the German manufacturer, and they're really nice. this is a solid $100 saving as well — lovely.