These luxury headphones have a combined saving of $370 — and personally, I'd buy both
You'll still pay over $1000 if you do, mind you.
Headphones are always the bread and butter when you're looking to listen to music on the go. Sure, you can buy yourself a Bluetooth speaker and annoy everyone around, or, heaven forbid, you could use the speaker on your phone if you want all your fellow bus passengers to glance briefly at your phone and then the open window next to you, but a pair of headphones is the only way that you're going to get your own little audio world to yourself.
What's even better than that? A luxury world of your own, courtesy of Bang & Olufsen. Made of super premium materials and pumping out some stellar audio, they're easily some of the fanciest headphones you can get beyond dipping your AirPods in molten 24crt gold. You'll also find two of the company's top models in the Prime Day sales, so you can get some very, very nice headphones for a whole lot less.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX | $399 $284 at Amazon
I loved the Beoplay EX in my review, and they've become my go-to at-home in-ear buds. They're comfortable, premium, and sound really, really good. This is the lowest price they've ever been, and well worth the pickup.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 | $999 $749 at Amazon
Full price, these guys are some seriously expensive headphones — but you do get what you pay for. That's a super premium build, excellent sound, and some cool color options. Yes, $750 is still a lot of money, but it's well worth it if you can afford the extra cash.
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.