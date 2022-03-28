Best accessories for new Mac owners iMore 2022

You've made the plunge. You're getting a new iMac, Mac mini, MacBook, or all-new Mac Studio. Though most PC accessories will work just fine with Apple's computer, there are a couple of things you'll want to get to tie the room together with your beautiful new Mac aesthetic. Here are some of the best accessories for new Mac owners.

The best accessories for new Mac owners you need

All of these are optional, but they definitely help improve the overall experience with your new Mac. Here are a few items that we can't do without in our personal setups.

First, we highly recommend grabbing a Seagate One Touch External Hard Drive HDD or the backup drive of your choice because backing up your data is super essential! We spend hundreds of hours on our computers for school, work, personal projects, memories, and many other important stuff. It's so easy to prevent losing all of this incredibly crucial data by backing up your computer.

We also love the VERO Sleeve from Waterfield Designs. It's super high quality and feels incredible. Accessing our computer is a simple affair, and the cutout lets us charge and protects at the same time without issue. We also highly recommend the Satechi Multi-Port Adapter because it's pretty affordable and offers all of the necessary ports you may need when transitioning to a USB-C-only Mac.