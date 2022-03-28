Best accessories for new Mac owners iMore 2022
You've made the plunge. You're getting a new iMac, Mac mini, MacBook, or all-new Mac Studio. Though most PC accessories will work just fine with Apple's computer, there are a couple of things you'll want to get to tie the room together with your beautiful new Mac aesthetic. Here are some of the best accessories for new Mac owners.
- Back it up: Seagate One Touch External Hard Drive HDD
- Don't forget the keyboard and mouse: Logitech MK570 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo
- New entry: Waterfield Mac Studio Shield Case
- If you need an optical drive: Apple USB SuperDrive
- Gorgeous display: All-new Apple Studio Display
- Will the real Mac please stand up?: Twelve South BookArc for MacBook
- Gain those ports back: Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 HDMI
- Exclusive: Satechi Pro Hub Max
- Simple but protective: Tomtoc 360° Protective MacBook Sleeve
- Dress it up in rich leather: Waterfield Designs VERO Sleeve
- Private audio: AirPods Pro by Apple
Back it up: Seagate One Touch External Hard Drive HDDStaff Favorite
One of the most important things you should do is keep copies of your data via a backup drive. The One Touch from Seagate can provide you with up to 5TB of space to save all your important files or backup your entire drive if something happens. This drive also comes in several color options.
Don't forget the keyboard and mouse: Logitech MK570 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo
You'll need a good keyboard and mouse if you have a desktop Mac like the colorful 2021 iMac, or plan to use a display with your MacBook or even propping it up a stand. The MK570 combo from Logitech gives you an ergonomic keyboard with an integrated palm rest for comfortably typing out dozens of words per minute, along with the precision laser mouse. We like Logitech products, and the MK570 combo is a great value.
New entry: Waterfield Mac Studio Shield Case
Protect your excellent new Mac Studio with this portable and sturdy case from San Francisco's Waterfield. Choose from various styles and choose a matching suspension strap. Each option is lined in ultra-soft material that's surrounded by foam padding.
If you need an optical drive: Apple USB SuperDrive
The USB SuperDrive gives you an optical drive for your Mac if you really need it. Connect it via USB-A (a USB-C hub is required for USB-C Macs).
Gorgeous display: All-new Apple Studio Display
Ideally suited for the Mac Studio, the new Apple Studio Display nonetheless works with other computers. It features three USB-C that lets you connect, power, and charge devices. The Thunderbolt port connects to your Mac with a single cable. The same port is also available to charge compatible Mac notebooks. The 27-inch display offers 5120-by-2880 resolution at 218 pixels per inch.
Will the real Mac please stand up?: Twelve South BookArc for MacBook
As new as your MacBook is, you probably won't be on it all day, and maybe you want to save some desktop space. Or, if you prefer to work in clamshell mode, you'll want the MacBook tucked away somewhere. Twelve South's BookArc is a sleek and beautiful stand that cradles your MacBook upright, giving you back a lot of space. Cables are neatly tucked away but accessible, and your MacBook is elevated. In addition, it comes in colors to match your MacBook.
Gain those ports back: Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 HDMI
When Apple decided to switch over to USB-C, they went all out, as that's all the ports you'll get with a new Mac now. Fortunately, the Satechi Multi-Port adapter brings back the old ports for your existing accessories. The hub has a 4K HDMI, Ethernet, USB-C pass-through charging, SD card reader, and three USB-A ports. All while retaining and slim and sleek profile.
Exclusive: Satechi Pro Hub Max
The Satechi Pro Hub Max adds even more ports to your 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021). It features a fully functional USB-C PD port, 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data, USB-A data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port.
Simple but protective: Tomtoc 360° Protective MacBook Sleeve
This affordable and straightforward sleeve will keep up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro safe and sound. The exterior is constructed from a nylon material that is durable and easy to clean. The interior has a plush microfiber lining to keep your MacBook Pro scratch-free and smudge-free. An exterior pocket means you can take some cables and smaller accessories with you, like hubs. It comes in a few different colors, and there are versions for different MacBook models as well.
Dress it up in rich leather: Waterfield Designs VERO Sleeve
The VERO Sleeve is our favorite because it's made from premium, high-quality full-grain leather. Your MacBook is easily accessible, and the discreet cutouts let you charge it even while it's still tucked away in the sleeve. The leather will develop a nice patina over time, and it's super classy and professional-looking. Choose from two leather colors and three sizes, up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Private audio: AirPods Pro by Apple
If you prefer to listen to your audio through headphones instead of speakers, pick up Apple's AirPods Pro. Not only is the audio great, but it can switch seamlessly between your Mac and your iPhone when you do. In addition, active noise canceling means you won't be disturbed by distracting outside noises.
The best accessories for new Mac owners you need
All of these are optional, but they definitely help improve the overall experience with your new Mac. Here are a few items that we can't do without in our personal setups.
First, we highly recommend grabbing a Seagate One Touch External Hard Drive HDD or the backup drive of your choice because backing up your data is super essential! We spend hundreds of hours on our computers for school, work, personal projects, memories, and many other important stuff. It's so easy to prevent losing all of this incredibly crucial data by backing up your computer.
We also love the VERO Sleeve from Waterfield Designs. It's super high quality and feels incredible. Accessing our computer is a simple affair, and the cutout lets us charge and protects at the same time without issue. We also highly recommend the Satechi Multi-Port Adapter because it's pretty affordable and offers all of the necessary ports you may need when transitioning to a USB-C-only Mac.
