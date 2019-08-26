If you've browsed Netflix these past few days and noticed your feed is different, that's because it is.

Netflix has begun testing a new Collections feature on iOS that prioritizes human curation over algorithms.

Apparently, the Collections feature is curated by Netflix's creative teams, giving it more of a human touch. Films are still collected and organized by genre, tone, etc., but Netflix is hoping to highlight films you'll actually watch.

"We are always looking for new ways to connect our fans with titles we think they'll love, so we're testing out a new way to curate Netflix titles into collections on the Netflix iOS app," a Netflix spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The spokesperson wouldn't say whether Collections would become a permanent feature, instead warning that it "may or may not" roll out for everyone.

Netflix's Collections feature flies in the face of its (in)famous algorithmic approach. The service's algorithms are great for unearthing films in more niche genres, but they can also make the service feel too cluttered.

Using actual people to recommend new and exciting films could make the service feel more personal, like you're being recommended things to watch by a good friend.

It's not unlike Apple's approach to Apple Music, which prioritizes human curation over algorithms.

