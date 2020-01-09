Next Star Wars movie takes place 400 years in the past, no longer a trilogy

The next Star Wars movie, pegged for 2022, will be set about 400 years before the Skywalker Saga and will feature new force abilities and a 500-year old Yoda.

A CheatSheet report rounded up a few things we know about the next Star Wars film. The film is apparently due to be released in 2022, and a full announcement is due from Lucasfilm later this month.

The film will be set about 400 years before the Skywalker trilogy and will feature a 500-year-old Yoda, as well as new (or I suppose old) force abilities.

The next Star Wars film saga to be set during the High Republic era! #StarWars https://t.co/HCFSo3uTUZ pic.twitter.com/xKLgd595fd — Jason Ward (@MakingStarWars) January 4, 2020

The report notes:

These stories are going to take place about 400 years before the events in the Skywalker Saga, in the High Republic. The Game of Thrones creators, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, originally began work on this era, until they left Lucasfilm. One of the storylines follows a group of Jedi exploring the galaxy. They travel to Unknown regions where the Sith planet of Exegol was found in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This leading group of Jedi is said to have varying strengths and powers, similar to superheroes, according to Ziro. The Jedi will get involved in various adventures and conflicts where they will come across three different types of enemies. Sith gods will be the darkest of these ancient evils.

As mentioned, one confirmed returning character is Yoda, who will be about 500 years old in the film.

The big news, aside from the setting, is that Star Wars looks be abandoning the trilogy format in favor of something similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with multiple stories and characters in individual films that might culminate in big films, the same way Avengers does. That's not certain, but given the success of the MCU, it might make a lot of sense.

As mentioned, the official announcement from Lucasfilm should come later this month, so we don't have long to wait to find out where the Star Wars Galaxy is headed!