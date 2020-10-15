Today, Niantic announced an event coming soon for Grubhub+ subscribers. Both new and existing subscribers can get a ticket between now and October 28, 2020. The event will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time and will feature lots of Pokémon, rewards, and even Mega Energy. The event will feature:

Timed Research with three Incense, a Star Piece, and 100 Charizard Mega Energy rewards.

Research also rewards encounters with Chansey, Spoink, Mawile, Bronzor, Gible, and Sewaddle.

Incense activated during the event will last for one hour.

Incense during the event will specifically lure the following Pokémon:

Bulbasaur*

Charizard

Squirtle*

Pikachu*

Unown G

Unown H

Sableye*

Patrat*

Minccino*

Ferroseed*

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. Additionally, Ferroseed has boosted Shiny rates during the event.

Existing subscribers need to submit their email address at the event website to get their ticket. New subscribers can also submit their email address for a 14 day free trial, as well as to get their free ticket.

Will you be participating in the Grubhub Pokémon Go event? Are you already a subscriber to Grubhub+ and excited for this added bonus? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!