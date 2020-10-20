## What you need to know
- Starting today, eligible US Verizon customers can get tickets for an exclusive Pokémon Go Event.
- The event will be held on November 7, 2020 from 11 AM 2 PM local time.
- Among the many Pokémon encounters and items, Trainers who complete Timed Research will earn Mega Charizard Energy.
Today, Niantic announced a new sponsored event for Pokémon Go. Partnered with Verizon, this event will be available to eligible US Verizon customers. Trainers can claim their tickets through the Verizon Up app now, up until the event day. Then, on November 7, 2020, from 11 AM to 2 PM local time, Players in the US can enjoy a Timed Research line, extended incense, and special Pokémon lured by incense.
The event exclusive Timed Research will reward Trainers with:
- Encounters with Chansey, Spoink, Absol, Bronzor, Gible, and Sewaddle
- 100 Charizard Mega Energy
- Stardust
- Three Incense
- A Star Piece
- XP
Additionally, Incense will lure the following Pokémon:
Eligible Trainers can also go to the Verizon Pokémon Go page starting today to claim codes for free, in game Verizon Style items: a black and red hoodie and mask set. After claiming your code, it can be redeemed at the Niantic Redemption Portal. These items will only be available to eligible Verizon customers through the end of 2020, but more Verizon themed Style items are coming to Pokémon Go soon.
On top of all that, select Verizon stores will become sponsored Pokémon Go PokéStops and Gyms soon, giving out sponsored gifts and Field Research Tasks. These sponsored gyms will also be offering scheduled Legendary Raids starting some time in 2021.
Are you excited for this new sponsored event? Have you already claimed your free mask and hoodie? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
