Today, Niantic announced a new sponsored event for Pokémon Go. Partnered with Verizon, this event will be available to eligible US Verizon customers. Trainers can claim their tickets through the Verizon Up app now, up until the event day. Then, on November 7, 2020, from 11 AM to 2 PM local time, Players in the US can enjoy a Timed Research line, extended incense, and special Pokémon lured by incense.

The event exclusive Timed Research will reward Trainers with:

Encounters with Chansey, Spoink, Absol, Bronzor, Gible, and Sewaddle

100 Charizard Mega Energy

Stardust

Three Incense

A Star Piece

XP

Additionally, Incense will lure the following Pokémon:

Bulbasaur

Charizard

Squirtle

Pikachu

Unown V

Unown Z

Sableye

Patrat

Minccino

Ferroseed

Eligible Trainers can also go to the Verizon Pokémon Go page starting today to claim codes for free, in game Verizon Style items: a black and red hoodie and mask set. After claiming your code, it can be redeemed at the Niantic Redemption Portal. These items will only be available to eligible Verizon customers through the end of 2020, but more Verizon themed Style items are coming to Pokémon Go soon.

On top of all that, select Verizon stores will become sponsored Pokémon Go PokéStops and Gyms soon, giving out sponsored gifts and Field Research Tasks. These sponsored gyms will also be offering scheduled Legendary Raids starting some time in 2021.

Are you excited for this new sponsored event? Have you already claimed your free mask and hoodie? Let us know in the comments below