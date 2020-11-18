As part of the Go Beyond update announced today, Niantic will be giving the Pokémon Go Battle League a huge overhaul. Beginning with the next Go Battle League season, each season will be tied to the new Seasons mechanic with each lasting for three months exactly. While this predictability will certainly be a welcome change, the restructuring of the ranks will likely be a much bigger hit with the fans.

One of the biggest complaints players have expressed about the Go Battle League is the huge difficulty difference between ranking up to seven and the last three ranks. To help make the transition from one rank to the next more consistent and an overall better experience, there will now be 24 ranks featuring much more gradual increases in difficulty. The last four ranks will have all new names and badges.

Additionally, the reward system is going to be completely restructured. Although we don't know what these rewards will look like just yet, the folks at Niantic promise that this restructure will give players even more opportunities to earn unique rewards for ranking up. More details will be released as we get closer to the next season of the Go Battle League.

Are you excited to climb to even higher ranks in the Pokémon Go Battle League? What sort of rewards are you hoping to see with this update? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you're fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!