What you need to know
- Niantic will be celebrating the changing of the seasons in Pokémon Go beginning Friday, October 9, 2020.
- Deerling and Shiny Vulpix will make their debut.
- There will be new Field Research tasks and a Timed Research line, as well as new Pokémon in the wild and in eggs.
Today, Niantic announced a new event to celebrate the changing of seasons. Beginning Friday, October 9, 2020 at 8 AM and running through Monday, October 12 at 1 PM local time, there will be a variety of bonuses, new research, and new Pokémon to encounter.
Bonuses include:
- Berries given to Buddy Pokémon will be twice as efffective.
- Pinap Berries will earn twice the Candy as usual.
- More Berries will drop from PokéStops and Gyms.
There will also be a number of Pokémon showing up more in the wild and in 5K eggs. Shiny Vulpix will be making its debut and have boosted rates. Deerling, the Season Pokémon, will also be available for the first time, specifically the Autumn Coat. For those unfamiliar with Deerling, this Normal and Grass type Pokémon changes coats each season.
The following Pokémon will be appearing in the wild more:
- Oddish*
- Vulpix*
- Bayleef
- Hoothoot
- Sudowoodo*
- Yanma*
- Pineco*
- Zigzagoon*
- Seedot*
- Shroomish
- Burmy* (Plant Cloak)
- Foongus
- Deerling (Autumn Coat)
Potential Shiny Pokémon are indicated with an asterisk.
Following the conclusion of this event, Pokémon Eggs will also be seeing a change in potential Pokémon hatches.
Are you excited for the changing of the seasons? Which version of Deerling is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
