## What you need to know
- Niantic has announced the details for Pokémon Go's Halloween 2020 event.
- There will be new costumed Pokémon in eggs, raids, and spawns.
- New Pokémon will be introduced, along with popular returns.
- The event will begin on Friday, October 23, 2020 and run for a week and a half.
Niantic has finally announced the details for Pokémon Go's Hallloween 2020 celebrations. Beginning Friday, October 23, 2020 at 6 PM, Trainers will have a week and a half to catch as many Ghost type Pokémon as possible.
Pokémon that will be available include:
- Costumed Sableye spawns and eggs
- Costumed Gengar in Raids
- Darkrai in Raids
- Galarian Yamask in Special Research
- Spiritomb with the potential to be Shiny in Special Research and Field Research Tasks
- Ghost type Pokémon spawns and eggs
New Research opportunities will include:
- Halloween themed Field Research tasks
- A Special Research story, A Spooky Message Unmasked featuring Galarian Yamask and Spiritomb
- A Timed Research line for Trainers who completed the Mega Buddy Challenge featuring Gengar Mega Energy
Additional features include:
- New avatar items in the Style Shop, including a Pikachu Mask, a Gengar Onesie, Sableye Goggles, a Sableye Mask, and a Banette Mask, as well as a new Spooky Pose
- Boxes in the PokéShop including the Creepy Crate, Boo Bundle, and Pumpkin Pack
- Spooky Snapshot Surprises
- Double Transfer Candy
- Double Catch Candy
There will be multiple mini events throughout the Halloween 2020 celebrations including:
- Alolan Marowak Raid Day: Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time
- Catch Mastery: Ghost Day: Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 8 AM to 10 PM local time
- GO Battle League: Halloween Cup: Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1 PM PST through Tuesday, November 3
Which of these spooky bonuses and events are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
Apple Music TV is all music, all the time, and free for all
Apple today announced a new MTV-like music streaming channel – but you'll need to be in the United States to enjoy it.
Potential iPhone 12 Pro unboxing video shows super shiny, super boxy sides
Is this the first video of an unboxed iPhone to reach the internet? If it is, you're going to need sunglasses when you get yours.
Apple is extending its free year of Apple TV+ for another three months
Apple has begun emailing some Apple TV+ subscribers, informing them that they are extending their free year trial by another three months.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to terrifying
One of the best ways to get into the autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game, whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.