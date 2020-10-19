Pokemon Go HalloweenSource: Niantic

## What you need to know

  • Niantic has announced the details for Pokémon Go's Halloween 2020 event.
  • There will be new costumed Pokémon in eggs, raids, and spawns.
  • New Pokémon will be introduced, along with popular returns.
  • The event will begin on Friday, October 23, 2020 and run for a week and a half.

Niantic has finally announced the details for Pokémon Go's Hallloween 2020 celebrations. Beginning Friday, October 23, 2020 at 6 PM, Trainers will have a week and a half to catch as many Ghost type Pokémon as possible.

Pokémon that will be available include:

  • Costumed Sableye spawns and eggs
  • Costumed Gengar in Raids
  • Darkrai in Raids
  • Galarian Yamask in Special Research
  • Spiritomb with the potential to be Shiny in Special Research and Field Research Tasks
  • Ghost type Pokémon spawns and eggs

New Research opportunities will include:

  • Halloween themed Field Research tasks
  • A Special Research story, A Spooky Message Unmasked featuring Galarian Yamask and Spiritomb
  • A Timed Research line for Trainers who completed the Mega Buddy Challenge featuring Gengar Mega Energy

Additional features include:

  • New avatar items in the Style Shop, including a Pikachu Mask, a Gengar Onesie, Sableye Goggles, a Sableye Mask, and a Banette Mask, as well as a new Spooky Pose
  • Boxes in the PokéShop including the Creepy Crate, Boo Bundle, and Pumpkin Pack
  • Spooky Snapshot Surprises
  • Double Transfer Candy
  • Double Catch Candy

There will be multiple mini events throughout the Halloween 2020 celebrations including:

  • Alolan Marowak Raid Day: Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time
  • Catch Mastery: Ghost Day: Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 8 AM to 10 PM local time
  • GO Battle League: Halloween Cup: Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1 PM PST through Tuesday, November 3

Which of these spooky bonuses and events are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!

