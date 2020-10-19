## What you need to know

Niantic has finally announced the details for Pokémon Go's Hallloween 2020 celebrations. Beginning Friday, October 23, 2020 at 6 PM, Trainers will have a week and a half to catch as many Ghost type Pokémon as possible.

Pokémon that will be available include:

Costumed Sableye spawns and eggs

Costumed Gengar in Raids

Darkrai in Raids

Galarian Yamask in Special Research

Spiritomb with the potential to be Shiny in Special Research and Field Research Tasks

Ghost type Pokémon spawns and eggs

New Research opportunities will include:

Halloween themed Field Research tasks

A Special Research story, A Spooky Message Unmasked featuring Galarian Yamask and Spiritomb

A Timed Research line for Trainers who completed the Mega Buddy Challenge featuring Gengar Mega Energy

Additional features include:

New avatar items in the Style Shop, including a Pikachu Mask, a Gengar Onesie, Sableye Goggles, a Sableye Mask, and a Banette Mask, as well as a new Spooky Pose

Boxes in the PokéShop including the Creepy Crate, Boo Bundle, and Pumpkin Pack

Spooky Snapshot Surprises

Double Transfer Candy

Double Catch Candy

There will be multiple mini events throughout the Halloween 2020 celebrations including:

Alolan Marowak Raid Day: Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time

Catch Mastery: Ghost Day: Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 8 AM to 10 PM local time

GO Battle League: Halloween Cup: Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1 PM PST through Tuesday, November 3

Which of these spooky bonuses and events are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!