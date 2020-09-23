Niantic announced the events in Pokémon Go for October and it's going to be another exciting month for Trainers. For starters, Shedinja will be back as the Research Breakthrough Reward Encounter. The evolutionary byproduct of Nincada, Shedinja cannot be caught or evolved under normal circumstances in Pokémon Go, so if you missed out last time, you'll have another shot to catch one.

Legendary Raids will include at least four different Pokémon this month, including:

Zapdos between Friday, September 25 and Friday, October 2.

Moltres between Friday, October 2 and Friday, October 9.

Giratina Origin Forme between Friday, October 9 and Friday, October 23.

The fourth (or more) Legendary Raid Pokémon will be announced later in the month when we learn more about the Halloween event. Last year, players were able to challenge the mythical Pokémon Darkrai so many are hopeful for the powerful Dark type's return.

The Spotlight Hours for October will be:

October 6: World Cap Pikachu and double Catch XP.

October 13: Original Cap Pikachu and double Catch Candy.

October 20: Shuppet and double Transfer Candy.

October 27: Duskull and double Evolution XP.

An Event will be held from Friday October 2 until Thursday October 8, celebrating Paris Fashion Week. This event will feature costumed Pokémon, shiny Kriketot, and more. Another event will be held on Saturday, October 10, from 8 AM to 10 PM local time, featuring a timed Special Research focused on Meowth. During this event, players will be able to encounter all three regional variants of Meowth, complete special Field Research, and purchase a special box with Incense, Pinap Berries, and Lucky Eggs.

The biggest event of the month, however, will be Halloween. Currently, there is little information as to what Halloween will bring to Pokémon Go, but it's always a huge event for the community. With many places still impacted by the global pandemic, Niantic is sure to add in some extra fun for players this year.

In the meantime, check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be a Pokémon Master!