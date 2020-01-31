Today, Niantic announced the Pokémon Go February Events and it's going to be a busy month for Pokémon Trainers! To start off the month, a new Team Go Rocket Special Research will be available: A Professor's Work Is Never Done. In completing this (or a previous month's Special Research for those who are behind,) Trainers will have the chance to save Raikou from the terrible fate of a Shadow Pokémon as Giovanni has the Legendary Beast in his evil clutches! For your Field Research, Woobat will be the new Research Breakthrough Reward and in the spirit of Valentines, this Reward will come with bonus Woobat Candies! And the next Legendary Raid Boss will be Tornadus. Running from Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 1 PM to Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 1 PM PST, Five Star Raids will feature this Force of Nature.

February will also feature multiple Events. From Friday, February 7, 2020, at 8 AM to Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10 PM. local time, Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region will have increased spawn rates. All 7 KM Eggs will feature Sinnoh Region Pokémon including:

Budew

Combee

Bronzor

Gible

Riolu

Hippopotas

Mantyke

There will be Event specific Research Tasks that reward Sinnoh Region Pokémon, as well as Sinnoh Stones. The Event will also introduce Shiny Riolu and Hippopotas.

Then, from Friday, February 14, 2020, at 8 AM to Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 PM local time, pink Pokémon will take over for the Valentine's 2020 Event. The Caring Pokémon, Alomomola and the Hearing Pokémon Audino will be available and Happiny and Chansey will be available in Shiny form for the first time ever. Standard Lure Modules will last for six hours during this event and Players will get a 2x Catch Candy bonus as well. During the Valentine's Event there will be a special Raid Day on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 2 to 5 PM local time featuring Lickitung that knows the Move Body Slam. During this Raid Day, players can receive up to five additional Raid passes from PokéStops.

As if that wasn't enough, there will also be a Friendship Event from Friday, February 21, 2020, at 8 AM to Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10 PM local time. During this event players will receive the following bonuses:

Friendship levels increase more.

2x Candy from Trades.

1/2 Stardust cost for Trades.

Receive up to 40 Gifts daily.

Carry up to 20 Gifts at a time.

Niantic will also be trying out two new features. The first is a Pokémon Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 6 to 7 PM local time. The second is a Mystery Bonus Hour on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 6 to 7 PM local time. On top of all that, Niantic promises there will be even more surprises as the month progresses. As soon as we know more, we'll be sure to let you know!

So, February is going to be a big month in Pokémon Go! Are you excited for all the Events and new Pokémon? Drop us a comment below and in the meantime, be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can be a Pokémon Master!