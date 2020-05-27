What you need to know
- Pokémon GO Fest will take place this year.
- It's happening on July 25 and 26.
- It will be a fully virtual event, and you'll get to take part on both days.
Niantic has just announced that Pokémon GO Fest will take place July 25-26 as a full virtual event.
In a press release the company stated:
In 2019, our Pokémon GO Fest lineup was our biggest celebration ever. We held events in Chicago, Dortmund, and Yokohama, bringing together 600,000 Trainers for the special summer events.
We're bringing back Pokémon GO Fest on July 25–26 as an all-new, completely reimagined global event in a virtual format. The adventures of Pokémon GO Fest are coming direct to Trainers and neighborhoods around the world so anyone can participate from home.
The new Pokémon GO Fest event will be a two-day experience, and because its virtual, trainers can partake on both days! Niantic also says that it is taking steps "to make tickets available to as many Trainers as possible." The release continues:
This year's Pokémon GO Fest is designed from the ground up to connect Trainers like never before. While we'll miss celebrating with each other in a beautiful park, we've come up with new ways for the community to connect and team up together that we'll roll out during the summer. It will be an exciting weekend for the entire family, with new experiences, gameplay, and surprises throughout the event.
The new Pokémon GO Fest website is now live, and you can stay tuned there and at the Pokémon GO blog for more details.
