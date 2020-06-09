Today, Niantic announced the next Pokémon Go Community Day. After taking player votes via Twitter, the featured Pokémon will be the Hairy Bug Pokémon: Weedle. Weedle will have the potential to be shiny, and when evolved, Beedrill will know the event exclusive move Drill Run. This Community Day will be on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Although it will not feature the Twitter live streaming like the last Community Day, it will still be twice the length of a normal Community Day, and it will also have three hour long Incense.

Other features include:

3x Catch Stardust.

Great Buddy or higher Buddy Pokémon to bring helpful items like Poké Balls during the event.

Snapshot surprise.

A special one-time-purchase June Community Day bundle with an Elite Charged TM, 30 Ultra Balls, 3 Star Pieces, and 3 Incense.

The announcement did not specify if this Community Day would also feature a paid Special Research story featuring Weedle, as previous Community Day Play at Home events have. It also did not include details for the runner up, Gastly who will be featured in July's Community Day.

Are you excited for Weedle's Community Day? Or did your vote go to one of the other three Pokémon? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!