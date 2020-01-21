What you need to know
- Pokémon Go's Lunar New Year Event will run from Friday, January 24, 2020, at 1 PM PST to Monday, February 3.
- Red Pokémon, including Shiny Gyarados, will be spawning more frequently.
- Darumaka will be introduced in 7 KM Eggs.
- Limited Research will feature Minccino in celebration of the year of the rat.
Today, Niantic announced the 2020 Lunar New Year Event for Pokémon Go. Beginning on Friday, January 24, at 1 PM PST, the Lunar New Year Event will run for ten days. During this event, several species of red Pokémon will be spawning more frequently. These will include: Charmeleon, Vulpix, Parasect, Voltorb, Jynx, Magmar, Magikarp, Flareon, Slugma, Wurmple, Corphish, Kricketot, and Foongus. And, if you're especially lucky, you might even come across a Shiny red Gyarados in the wild!
In addition to red Pokémon spawning more frequently, Darumaka, the Zen Pokémon will be hatching from 7 KM Eggs. Shuckle and Foongus will also be hatching from 7 KM Eggs.
Extra Bonuses will include:
- Increased chance of Lucky Friends
- Increased chance of Lucky Trades
- Rare Candies in Gifts
And, as if all that wasn't enough, there will be Limited Research that allows you to encounter Minccino, along with other Year of the Rat themed Pokémon, including: Rattata, Raticate, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Sentret, Marill, Zigzagoon, Plusle, Minun, Bidoof, and Patrat. Minccino will be hatching from 5 KM Eggs, and can even be shiny!
Looks like Pokémon Go Trainers will be going all out to celebrate the Lunar New Year! What are you most excited about? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can be a Pokémon master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
