Although Niantic is constantly improving and evolving Pokémon Go to make for a more enjoyable experience for players all around the globe, many of those changes happen behind the scenes. However, today, Niantic has announced a major Pokémon migration that will provide a dramatic improvement for players around the world. One of the biggest complaints players have had since the beginning of Pokémon Go is the lack of Pokémon, PokéStops, and Gyms, especially in more rural areas. Niantic created and expanded the Wayfarer Program to allow Trainers to submit new points of interest to be considered for PokéStops and Gyms - a move that is making this game considerably more accessible for many players who found their experience lacking.

The Pokémon migration announced today will also help with this problem. By expanding the places where Pokémon spawn and spreading out some of the more densely populated spawn points, Niantic has nearly doubled the places where Pokémon can spawn. Niantic is also encouraging players to continue using the Wayfarer Program because the more PokéStops and Gyms around, the more Pokémon will spawn in a particular area.

Are you excited to see more Pokémon, PokéStops, and Gyms in your area? Have you already seen the impact of the Pokémon migration and the expansion of the Wayfarer Program? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!