What you need to know
- Improvements are coming to Adventure Sync to support indoor activity.
- Social features will be added to Pokémon Go, allowing for players to team up and take on Raids from home.
- Virtual exploration is coming soon.
Just as your Pokémon can evolve, Niantic is evolving too. Today, Niantic announced more changes coming to Pokémon Go to support social distancing measures. While the details as to just how these changes will work and impact play are still yet to come, they are exciting for those of us who've been itching to get back into these games.
For starters, Adventure Sync is getting a big upgrade to support more indoor activity. While Adventure Sync was most certainly a game changer for Pokémon Go, it still requires GPS to track distance traveled. Niantic promises with this update, Adventure Sync will be able to credit players for their activity around the house; from cleaning to running on a treadmill, while you're at home, you will still be able to hatch eggs and build up your Buddy Pokémon.
New social features are also going to be added. As more and more people find themselves confined to their homes, Raids have become next to impossible in many areas. These new social feature would allow players to reconnect virtually and even participate in Raids from the safety of their homes. Along the same lines, players will soon be able to explore the world around them virtually, visiting and sharing memories of the places they cannot go to right now.
Are you as excited as we are about the prospect of teams up virtually to take on Raids? Have you been logging the miles at your home gym and can't wait to apply them through Adventure Sync? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
