## What you need to know

Niantic has announced the next event coming to Pokémon Go: a Mystery Box event. To commemorate the integration of Pokémon Go into Pokémon HOME, Trainers will have one week of special Pokémon encounters, Special Research, and more. Running from Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 8 AM through Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10 PM local time, the following Pokémon will have increased spawn rates:

Alolan Sandshrew

Zubat

Alolan Diglett

Slowpoke

Magnemite

Ditto

Porygon

Hoothoot

Remoraid

Whismur

Lileep

Anorith

Cottonee

Foongus

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 KM Eggs:

Nidoran ♀

Nidoran ♂

Slowpoke

Omanyte

Kabuto

Lileep

Anorith

The following Pokémon will be featured in Raid battles:

Alolan Vulpix

Slowpoke

Magnemite

Shinx

Timburr

Klink

Cobalion*

Terrakion*

Virizion*

Note: The Swords of Justice will appear between Monday, November 16 andTuesday, November 24.

Event exclusive Timed Research:

Mega Pidgeot Energy

Poké Balls

Berries

Slowpoke encounters

Gible encounters

Additional bonuses include:

Shiny Slowpoke will be appearing more often.

Event exclusive Field Research will feature Slowpoke.

Mega Pidgeot will have higher CP during the event.

Shiny Meltan will be available in the Mystery Box.

Melmetal Jacket, the Melmetal Vest, Melmetal Shoes, and Grand Oak's Glasses in the Avatar Style Shop.

Sounds like it will be another busy week in Pokémon Go! I know I'm going to be trying for a Shiny Meltan, but what part of the event are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you'll be fully equipped for your Pokémon journey!