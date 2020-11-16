## What you need to know
- Niantic has announced a Mystery Box event coming to Pokémon Go.
- Beginning Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Trainers will have one week to participate.
- Shiny Meltan, Shiny Slowpoke, and Mega Pidgeot Energy will be avaiable.
Niantic has announced the next event coming to Pokémon Go: a Mystery Box event. To commemorate the integration of Pokémon Go into Pokémon HOME, Trainers will have one week of special Pokémon encounters, Special Research, and more. Running from Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 8 AM through Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10 PM local time, the following Pokémon will have increased spawn rates:
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Zubat
- Alolan Diglett
- Slowpoke
- Magnemite
- Ditto
- Porygon
- Hoothoot
- Remoraid
- Whismur
- Lileep
- Anorith
- Cottonee
- Foongus
The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 KM Eggs:
The following Pokémon will be featured in Raid battles:
- Alolan Vulpix
- Slowpoke
- Magnemite
- Shinx
- Timburr
- Klink
- Cobalion*
- Terrakion*
- Virizion*
Note: The Swords of Justice will appear between Monday, November 16 andTuesday, November 24.
Event exclusive Timed Research:
- Mega Pidgeot Energy
- Poké Balls
- Berries
- Slowpoke encounters
- Gible encounters
Additional bonuses include:
- Shiny Slowpoke will be appearing more often.
- Event exclusive Field Research will feature Slowpoke.
- Mega Pidgeot will have higher CP during the event.
- Shiny Meltan will be available in the Mystery Box.
- Melmetal Jacket, the Melmetal Vest, Melmetal Shoes, and Grand Oak's Glasses in the Avatar Style Shop.
Sounds like it will be another busy week in Pokémon Go! I know I'm going to be trying for a Shiny Meltan, but what part of the event are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you'll be fully equipped for your Pokémon journey!
And the Nintendo Switch Game of the Year goes to....
More people have turned to video games for entertainment this year to escape the pandemic. We look over the best Nintendo Switch games of 2020 to reveal which ones are the best for a number of categories.
HomePod minis are arriving around the world
Those who got their HomePod mini order in early have started to have their new smart speakers arrive.
'Becoming You' making-of video explains why you should never work with kids
Becoming You followed more than 100 children across 11 different countries and it turns out that's as difficult as it sounds.
Take your shot with the best hunting games for Nintendo Switch 2020
If you want to play a hunting game on the Switch, there's quite a few to choose from. Here's a list of the best games you can buy right now!