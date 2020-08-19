What you need to know
- Niantic has announced the next Legendary Raid to be featured in Pokémon Go.
- Heatran will return to Five Star Raids for three weeks beginning on August 21, 2020 at 1 PM PST.
- Weak against Ground, Water, and Fighting types, be sure to check out our guide for taking on this Legendary Raid.
Niantic has announced the next Legendary Raid for Pokémon Go! Beginning August 21, 2020 at 1 PM PST, Heatran, the Lava Dome Pokémon will be returning to Five Star Legendary Raids. Comprised of rocks, metal, and magma, Heatran is a Legendary Pokémon first discovered in the Gen IV Sinnoh region. A fierce guardian, Heatran is the only known Steel and Fire type Pokémon. It takes double damage from Water and Fighting type moves, and quadruple damage from Ground types.
Heatran will only be available until September 10, 2020 at 1 PM PST, so make sure you've assembled your best team of Ground, Water, and Fighting type Pokémon to take on this Legendary beast! Pokémon like Groudon, Rhyperior, Landorus, and Garchomp will serve you well in this battle, but be sure to check out our guide for taking on this Legendary Raid so you can build the best possible team!
Are you excited for another chance to take on the Lava Dome Pokémon in Pokémon Go? Which Legendary Pokémon are you hoping for next? Or are you just too hyped over the recent datamined Mega Evolution information to care about Legendary Raids? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can be a Pokémon Master!
