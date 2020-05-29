Today, Niantic announced Pokémon Go's June 2020 schedule, and it's going to be a busy month! Before we get too far into the month, the Pokémon Go Throwback Challenge event will be concluding with the final week of Special Research, and the introduction of several Galarian Variant Pokémon. Galarian Meowth, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stunfisk will all make their Pokémon Go debut, along with any respective evolutions.

Zekrom will be taking over Legendary Raid Battles, beginning June 16, 2020. It will be featured in three Legendary Raid Hours, during which virtually all Gyms will be taken over for the entire hour by Zekrom Raids. Make sure to have your Remote Raid Passes ready:

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 6 PM local time

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 6 PM local time

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 6 PM local time.

Our raid guide will be up soon, but this is going to be a tough one, even for Pokémon Go Veterans. Please, follow all local health officials' recommendations, and play safe!

Two Pokémon Go Events will be returning this month as well. Beginning Friday, June 19 at 8 AM local time, the Solstice themed event will be making a comeback. This event will conclude on Wednesday, June 24 at 10 PM. Additionally, the Bug Out Event will return from Friday, June 26 at 8 AM until Wednesday, July 1 at 10 PM. More details will be released as these events get closer.

June's Research Breakthrough Reward Encounter has been announced:Trapinch with bonus candies! The Spotlight Hours for June were also announced:

June 2, 2020 will have no Pokémon Spotlight Hour.

June 9, 2020 will feature Patrat and 2x XP for evolving.

June 16, 2020 will feature Numel and 2x Catch Stardust.

June 23, 2020 will feature Clefairy and 2x Catch XP. If you're lucky, you might even encounter Shiny Clefairy!

June 30, 2020 will feature Kricketot and 2x Catch Candy.

Well Trainers, we're in for a busy month. Which of these events are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!