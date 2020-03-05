Today, Niantic announced the official start date for the first season of the Pokémon Go Battle League. Players have just one more week to compete in the Pokémon Go Battle League Preseason before the first season begins. On Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1 PM PST, Trainers will be able to compete in the first official season of the highly anticipated Pokémon Go Battle League.

To celebrate the start of the first season, beginning today, March 5, at 1 PM PST, all three leagues will be available through March 13. Trainers who have yet to participate in the Pokémon Go Battle League preseason will have the opportunity to try out all three leagues, and any player reaching Rank 4 or higher by the end of the preseason will find a Premium Battle Pass among their other end of preseason rewards.

Also, starting tomorrow, March 6 at 8 AM local time, players will have the chance to encounter Darkrai for completing Go Battle League Sets. This rare chance at the Mythical Dark type Pokémon will only be available through Monday, March 9 at 10 PM local time so don't miss the opportunity! If you're really lucky, your Darkrai might even be shiny! Then, from Friday March 13 at 8 AM to Monday, March 16 at 10 PM local time, the Altered Forme Giratina will be available for completing Go Battle League Sets. This Legendary Pokémon will also have the potential to be shiny! And, as previously discovered, Niantic has confirmed that Thundurus is also available as a reward for completing Go Battle League Sets and will remain so outside of the times for Darkrai and Giratina until further notice.

In addition, a launch event will bring Altered Forme Giratina, as well as other Pokémon who've performed well in the Go Battle League to Raids from Friday, March 13 at 8 AM to Monday, March 16 at 10 PM local time. Fighting type Pokémon will be showing up more in the wild, and players might even encounter shiny Timbur! Players battling Premium Go Battle League Sets who win all five matches will also be rewarded with a Premium Battle Pass and the five Battle Set limit will be raised to seven for the duration of the event, allowing players to complete up to 35 Battles a day. On top of all that, Stardust rewards for the Go Battle League will be increased.

