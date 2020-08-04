Recently, Niantic has been testing a new feature for Pokémon Go that allows players to earn PokéCoins from daily activities other than holding Gyms. Initially, these tests were only being held in Australia, with players providing feedback to help improve the feature before a global launch. Now, Niantic has announced it will be expanding the tests of this new feature to Germany, New Zealand, and Taiwan. Based on positive feedback from current Trainers testing this feature, Niantic will also be incorporating Team GO Rocket tasks into the potential activities which can earn Trainers PokéCoins.

Although there is no word on when this feature will be ready for the global market, Niantic has outlined some details so far, including:

The maximum number of PokéCoins a player can earn per day is 50.

The number of PokéCoins a player can earn from defending Gyms is six per hour.

The maximum number of PokéCoins a player can earn per day defending Gyms is 30.

The number of PokéCoins a player can earn per day from completing other activities is 20.

In addition to the new Team GO Rocket tasks, other activities players can potentially complete to earn coins include:

Make an Excellent/Great/Nice Throw.

Evolve, Transfer, Power Up, or Catch a Pokémon.

Use a Berry to catch a Pokémon.

Take a snapshot of your Buddy Pokémon.

Win a raid.

Are you excited for the addition of more countries and Team GO Rocket tasks to this new feature? Are you one of the lucky players who've already been able to test it out?