Ninatic announced on October 28 that the widespread issues with the Pokémon GO Plus accessory have been resolved. One of the chief complaints seen on the Pokémon GO Twitter and the source of many a Reddit post, players have often found their Pokémon GO Plus accessories are no longer able to connect to or stay connected to their phones. It would seem that the connection issues often follow major updates but this latest incident seems to be one of the widest spread and longest lasting yet, forcing Niantic to release an update which it promises has addressed the majority of known issues.

Some players have already responded publicly stating their Pokémon GO Plus accesssories are still unable to connect or stay connected. These connection issues seem to be made worse by using certain apps, such as Discord or YouTube. Whether these reports are, in fact, just individual outliers or evidence that not nearly as many of the issues have been resolved as Niantic reports remains to be seen. However, players who are still experiencing issues with their Pokémon GO Plus accessories are being asked to report the issues via the in app support tool. Players can also check the Niantic known issues page for Pokémon GO to keep up to date on all currently known issues. Niantic has also provided instructions here for how to contact support, both in app and out.

Have you been experiencing issues with your Pokémon GO Plus? Has the latest update resolved your issues? Let us know in the comment section below.