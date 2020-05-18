What you need to know
- UNIQLO UT has teamed up with The Pokémon Company to produce three awesome new Pokémon shirts.
- All three shirts, feature Pikachu, Eevee, and Ditto are available for purchase at UNIQLO online.
- Later today, all three shirts will also be available in digital format in the Pokémon Go Style Shop.
Today, Niantic announced a new collaboration between The Pokémon Company and UNIQLO UT. UNIQLO, a brand known for comfort, durability, and minimalistic styles, has teamed up with The Pokémon Company to produce three awesome new t-shirts for the UNIQLO UT line. These t-shirts, featuring Pikachu, Eevee, and Ditto, are already available from the UNIQLO website, but beginning today, May 18, 2020 at 5 PM PST, Trainers will also be able to pick up all three shirts in the Pokémon Go Style Shop. Even better, all three shirts will be completely free in Pokémon Go. So, if you ever wanted to match your avatar perfectly, now's your chance!
Are you excited to pick up any (or all) of these awesome new shirts? Will you be dressing to match your Pokémon Go avatar? Is there another Pokémon you'd love to see in UNIQLO's cool, minimalistic style? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
