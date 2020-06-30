Although Niantic previously announced that Team GO Rocket would not be getting monthly updates again until September, today it teased the return of the villains of Pokémon Go with a new Willow Report. The story presented in this issue of the Willow Report referenced the recent Solstice Event, during which Team Mystic's Leader, Blanche discovered some scraps of paper containing notes linked to the infamous Team GO Rocket. Blanche brought these notes to Professor Willow saying a simple and straight forward, "Something's up."

The first scrap of paper depicted a Team GO Rocket grunt building a hot air balloon emblazoned with the Rocket R. The second scrap had the grunt in the hot air baloon dropping a net on a Pikachu from above. Recently, data miners found code in the Pokémon Go APK concerning Team GO Rocket balloons as well. It is certainly possible that the Willow Reports will continue through the summer - after all, the initial introduction to Team GO Rocket was extended over a long period of time with several Willow Reports fleshing out the story. However, I wouldn't count out Team GO Rocket showing up sooner, perhaps even in time for Pokémon GO Fest 2020.

Are you excited for the possibility of Team GO Rocket aerial attacks?