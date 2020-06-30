What you need to know
- Niantic has teased the return of Team GO Rocket to Pokémon Go.
- Previously Niantic had announced that Team GO Rocket updates would be on hold until September.
- The Willow Report has resumed with a new Team GO Rocket storyline.
Although Niantic previously announced that Team GO Rocket would not be getting monthly updates again until September, today it teased the return of the villains of Pokémon Go with a new Willow Report. The story presented in this issue of the Willow Report referenced the recent Solstice Event, during which Team Mystic's Leader, Blanche discovered some scraps of paper containing notes linked to the infamous Team GO Rocket. Blanche brought these notes to Professor Willow saying a simple and straight forward, "Something's up."
The first scrap of paper depicted a Team GO Rocket grunt building a hot air balloon emblazoned with the Rocket R. The second scrap had the grunt in the hot air baloon dropping a net on a Pikachu from above. Recently, data miners found code in the Pokémon Go APK concerning Team GO Rocket balloons as well. It is certainly possible that the Willow Reports will continue through the summer - after all, the initial introduction to Team GO Rocket was extended over a long period of time with several Willow Reports fleshing out the story. However, I wouldn't count out Team GO Rocket showing up sooner, perhaps even in time for Pokémon GO Fest 2020.
Are you excited for the possibility of Team GO Rocket aerial attacks? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's Cecilia Dantas and Katie Skinner talk iOS 14 and privacy
Rene Ritchie sat down with the pair Apple to discuss iOS 14, Widgets, and more!
AnyList devs say it won't offer Sign in with Apple outlining 10 reasons why
As of today Apple will require a ton of apps to include the option for users to Sign in with Apple. But grocery list app AnyList says it won't be doing it after sharing a lengthy blog post explaining why.
Apple ordered to give iCloud access to relatives of deceased person
Apple has complied with the judgement, resetting the iCloud passcode of the deceased.
Your gaming fandom can be captured in a Nintendo Switch controller
Wanna wrap your sweaty mitts around a controller with some real personality? Check out these Switch controllers!