Ever since Pokémon Go first launched, there's been plenty of discussion and debate about which real world locations have been chosen by Niantic to become PokéStops and gyms in the game. The devs gave people the ability to petition to have places removed from Pokémon Go for various (often very legitimate) reasons, but the newly revealed Niantic Wayfarer is flipping the script in a very cool way and crowdsourcing points of interest for inclusion in Niantic's AR titles.

The video below explains how it works in more detail, but the high concept is that Niantic Wayfarer will allow anyone to nominate locations for consideration, as well as reviewing nominations made by others. It's not just the locations that will be involved, but also their names and descriptive text. Think of it as a Wikipedia of sorts for potential PokéStops and gyms.