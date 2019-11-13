What you need to know
- First announced in October 2019, Niantic has released Wayfarer for all level 40 Pokémon Go players.
- Pokémon Go players at level 40 can nominate new locations to be made into Pokéstops and Gyms.
- Wayfarer also allows players to rate and review nominations, streamlining the process of creating new Pokéstops and Gyms.
The wait is finally over! Today, Niantic officially announced the global launch of its new tool, Wayfarer for all level 40 Pokémon Go players across the globe. Initially released in select regions, the Wayfarer tool allows level 10 Ingress players and level 40 Pokémon Go players to nominate new locations to be used in these AR games. While there has always been a process for adding in new Pokéstops and Gyms to Pokémon Go and new Portals to Ingress, the process has never been quick or easy. Players who have the misfortune of living in areas with few locations have long since had to travel great lengths just to play the games that those of us in bigger cities can play from our homes and places of business. Hopefully, that won't be the case much longer now that high level players can use Wayfarer to both suggest new places for Pokéstops, Gyms and Portals but can also rate and review the nominations of other players. By crowdsourcing for new locations and getting locals to vet them, new Pokéstops and Gyms should show up much faster, especially in less populated areas where adding new Pokéstops and Gyms often took a very long time.
If you're a level 40 Pokémon Go player (or getting close) be sure to check out our Wayfarere walkthrough and get started nominating and reviewing new locations. Before you know it, you might see your favorite local attraction featured in your favorite AR game! And be sure to check out our many other Pokémon Go guides!
A Better Finder Rename is going to make your life so much easier
If you rename a lot of files on a regular basis, this bulk automation tool will make the lazy in you very happy.
Tom Bihn's Synik is the last backpack you'll need to buy
The Tom Bihn Synik backpack is now available. Think of it as an upgrade to the original Synapse. Is it worth the money?
Disney+ has over 10 million subscribers one day after launch
Disney+ just launched yesterday, November 12. The service is already touting more than 10 million subscribers, despite only being available in three countries.
Which 4K TV should you get to enjoy your new Disney+ subscription?
Disney+ is here and we have found some of the best 4K TVs that you should consider if you want to get the best playback quality with your new Disney+ subscription.