The wait is finally over! Today, Niantic officially announced the global launch of its new tool, Wayfarer for all level 40 Pokémon Go players across the globe. Initially released in select regions, the Wayfarer tool allows level 10 Ingress players and level 40 Pokémon Go players to nominate new locations to be used in these AR games. While there has always been a process for adding in new Pokéstops and Gyms to Pokémon Go and new Portals to Ingress, the process has never been quick or easy. Players who have the misfortune of living in areas with few locations have long since had to travel great lengths just to play the games that those of us in bigger cities can play from our homes and places of business. Hopefully, that won't be the case much longer now that high level players can use Wayfarer to both suggest new places for Pokéstops, Gyms and Portals but can also rate and review the nominations of other players. By crowdsourcing for new locations and getting locals to vet them, new Pokéstops and Gyms should show up much faster, especially in less populated areas where adding new Pokéstops and Gyms often took a very long time.

If you're a level 40 Pokémon Go player (or getting close) be sure to check out our Wayfarere walkthrough and get started nominating and reviewing new locations. Before you know it, you might see your favorite local attraction featured in your favorite AR game! And be sure to check out our many other Pokémon Go guides!