Today, Niantic announced that it will once again be letting the players choose the next two Community Day Pokémon. While players were able to vote by completing research featuring one of four different Pokémon species in February, this time voting will be much more straight forward. Beginning Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 6 PM PST, players will be able to cast their votes for 24 hours in a poll posted by the official Pokémon Go Twitter account.

Trainers will be able to choose from four different Pokémon, each with its own exclusive Community Day move. The options include:

Squirtle - Blastoise evolved on Community Day will learn the Fighting type move Aura Sphere. This exclusive move is currently only available to Lucario.

Sandshrew - both Kanto and Alolan Sanshrew will be featured, and Sandslash evolved on Community Day will know the Fast Attack Shadow Claw.

Weedle - Beedrill evolved on Community Day will learn the Ground type attack Drill Run, a unique move for a Poison and Bug type Pokémon.

Gastly - Gengar evolved on Community Day will learn the charged move Shadow Punch which charges super fast, forcing your opponents to use their shields early in battle.

The Pokémon to receive the most votes will be featured in June's Community Day event, while the first runner up will be featured in July.

Which Pokémon will you be supporting on May 23? Is there another Pokémon you'd like to see get the Community Day treatment? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!